The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
"Third-party interference": Vinnytsia TCC refutes reports of new addresses for citizen reception

Kyiv • UNN

 210 views

The Vinnytsia Regional TCC and SP stated that it has no relation to the list of new addresses for citizen reception that appeared on their Facebook page. The post was edited due to third-party interference, and mobilization measures are ongoing.

The Vinnytsia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP) stated that it has no relation to the list of new addresses for receiving citizens, which previously appeared on their official Facebook page. The center emphasized that the post was edited due to external interference, writes UNN.

Details

Today, a message appeared on the Vinnytsia TCC page about the suspension of activities at the main address "due to the tense situation in the country." The publication also indicated new addresses for receiving citizens, one of which is the regional hospital.

Three hours ago, a post regarding the functioning of the territorial center for recruitment and social support at its legal address was published on the official page of the Vinnytsia Regional TCC and SP. The information contained in it was edited due to external interference

- the message says.

It is noted that to ensure the safety of civilian lives and health, the personnel of the Vinnytsia OTCC and SP were dispersed, but mobilization measures continue according to the plan.

Reception of citizens on medical, social, and other issues is carried out continuously in the usual mode. At the same time, we officially inform that the Vinnytsia OTCC and SP has no relation to the addresses for receiving citizens previously indicated in social networks and media

- added the TCC.

Recall

On July 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. As a result of the strikes, the building of the Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP and the adjacent territory were damaged, as well as the territory near the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCC and SP. Previously, one serviceman was wounded in Zaporizhzhia and three more people in Kharkiv.

Olga Rozgon

Society
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
