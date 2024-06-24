Third Mikolaichuk OPEN: winners of the Chernivtsi Film Festival determined

The third Mikolaichuk OPEN Film Festival with awards for the best short and feature films has come to an end in Chernivtsi. Among the winners are "Sunny" (Special Award from AMO Pictures), "nuance", "Forever — Forever" and "serf". This is reported by the festival of audience cinema Mikolaichuk OPEN, Reports UNN.

Details

The organizers announced a list of winning films that received recognition from the audience and the jury. The award" special award from AMO Pictures "was awarded to the film" Solnyshko", directed by Sergey Coolybyshev. The winner of the National Short Film Competition was the film "nuance" by Margarita Voronova and Oleg Kibalnik.

In the International Feature-Length Competition, the second place in terms of audience voting was won by the film "Forever-Forever", directed by Anna Buryachkova. The main win in this category was the film "serf", created by DC (Dorota Kobila) and Hugh Welchman.

