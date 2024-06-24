Third Mikolaichuk OPEN: winners of the Chernivtsi Film Festival determined

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5462 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 99696 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 110208 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125791 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192586 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235642 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144762 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369572 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182015 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149686 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 99696 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92126 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 110208 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 105878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125791 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3176 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6356 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12627 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14187 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18090 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Third Mikolaichuk OPEN: winners of the Chernivtsi Film Festival determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20035 views

At the third Mikolaichuk OPEN Film Festival in Chernivtsi, such films as" Solnyshko", "nuance","Forever-Forever" and "serf"were awarded in various categories.

Third Mikolaichuk OPEN: winners of the Chernivtsi Film Festival determined

The third Mikolaichuk OPEN Film Festival with awards for the best short and feature films has come to an end in Chernivtsi. Among the winners are "Sunny" (Special Award from AMO Pictures), "nuance", "Forever — Forever" and "serf". This is reported by the festival of audience cinema Mikolaichuk OPEN, Reports UNN.

Details

The third Mikolaichuk OPEN Film Festival has ended in Chernivtsi.

The organizers announced a list of winning films that received recognition from the audience and the jury. The award" special award from AMO Pictures "was awarded to the film" Solnyshko", directed by Sergey Coolybyshev. The winner of the National Short Film Competition was the film "nuance" by Margarita Voronova and Oleg Kibalnik.

In the International Feature-Length Competition, the second place in terms of audience voting was won by the film "Forever-Forever", directed by Anna Buryachkova. The main win in this category was the film "serf", created by DC (Dorota Kobila) and Hugh Welchman.

Cannes Film Festival unveils its competition program, including a russian film12.04.24, 16:48 • 16744 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

CultureEvents
Chernivtsi
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41