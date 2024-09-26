Third air alert in Ukraine due to takeoff of enemy MiG-31K
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to a missile threat from a MiG-31K. The Ukrainian Air Force is urging aircraft not to ignore the alert and to follow safety rules.
For the third time in the morning, an air raid has been raised in Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K, as reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, UNN reports.
Details
"Missile threat throughout Ukraine for MiG-31K. Do not ignore the air raid alert!" - the Ukrainian Air Force reported.
