"They will be dead" - Trump threatened Venezuela with a ground operation

US President Donald Trump, commenting on the fight against drug trafficking from Venezuela and strikes on drug vessels, threatened the country with a ground operation. He also spoke about killing people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast.

Details

The head of the White House noted that the volume of drugs arriving by sea is now less than 5% compared to last year. Trump added that the next step will be to combat drug trafficking directly in Venezuela.

The amount of drugs coming by sea is now about 5% of what it was a year ago, even less than 5%. So now they are going by land. And even the land routes are concerned, because I told them that we will be dealing with them next. You know, the next will be land. And maybe we will turn to the Senate, maybe to Congress and tell them about it. - said the American leader.

He also suggested that the United States would soon begin killing people who supply drugs to the country.

"They will be dead," Trump summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's administration authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela to remove Nicolas Maduro. The powers allow the elimination of top government officials and a wide range of actions in the Caribbean.

