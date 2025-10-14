Engaged in drug trafficking: Trump announced a strike on a vessel near Venezuela

US President Donald Trump announced a strike on a vessel linked to illegal narco-terrorist networks near Venezuela. Trump wrote about this on his social network TruthSocial, UNN reports.

Pursuant to my continuing authority as Commander-in-Chief, this morning the Secretary of Defense ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel associated with a designated terrorist organization (DTO) engaged in drug trafficking in the USSOUTHCOM (United States Southern Command - ed.) area of responsibility - off the coast of Venezuela. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was engaged in drug trafficking, was linked to illegal narco-terrorist networks, and was moving along a known DTO route. The strike was carried out in international waters, and six narco-terrorist men on board the vessel were killed. - Trump wrote.

He added that there were no casualties among American troops.

The Venezuelan government appealed to the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting due to recent US military operations in the waters off the country's coast. In a letter addressed to Russia's ambassador to the UN and Council President Vasily Nebenzya, Venezuela accused the Donald Trump administration of seeking to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro and threatening "peace, security and stability at the regional and international levels."