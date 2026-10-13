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They transported him through Turkey and Poland — “television healer” Anatoly Kashpirovsky was buried in Vinnytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

The body of Anatoly Kashpirovsky was delivered to Vinnytsia via Turkey and Poland. He was buried at the Central Cemetery next to his relatives.

They transported him through Turkey and Poland — “television healer” Anatoly Kashpirovsky was buried in Vinnytsia
Anatoly Kashpirovsky

Anatoly Kashpirovsky was buried in Ukraine. According to the Russian Telegram channel Shot, the body of the "television healer" was delivered to Vinnytsia today in transit through Turkey and Poland, reports UNN.

Details

His closest relatives attended the funeral of the "magician and healer."

According to Shot, Kashpirovsky’s unacknowledged son Oleksii Fushtei, together with his other son Serhii, demanded that the magician’s wife, Gulizar Chalbashova, disclose details of the final days of his life—they had questions about his treatment and the stated cause of death.

The information about Kashpirovsky’s burial in Vinnytsia was also confirmed by "Suspilne." According to the publication’s information, the "television healer" was buried at the Central Cemetery in Vinnytsia, where the graves of his parents, Mykhailo and Yadviga, and his daughter Olena are also located.

Recall

Anatoly Kashpirovsky died on October 3. He was 87 years old. According to reports by Russian media, the cause of death was acute heart failure. Several months earlier, a malignant tumor had been detected in the USSR’s chief magician.

Antonina Tumanova

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