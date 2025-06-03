$41.620.09
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
06:45 PM • 3906 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

06:15 PM • 12723 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

06:10 PM • 14811 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 180507 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 147816 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 247227 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 127045 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 230536 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141021 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143340 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

They talked about the situation at the occupied ZNPP: Zelenskyy met with the Director General of the IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. The main attention was paid to the situation at the ZNPP and the safety of the Chernobyl NPP, and cooperation projects were also discussed.

They talked about the situation at the occupied ZNPP: Zelenskyy met with the Director General of the IAEA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who is visiting Ukraine for the twelfth time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. The key focus during the meeting was the situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the safety of the Chernobyl NPP, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

The Head of State thanked the IAEA missions for their work at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

The key focus during the meeting was the situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, which requires not only monitoring but also concrete actions.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is important for the IAEA to be present at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which must fully comply with international law.

The President also emphasized the inadmissibility of a possible restart of the Zaporizhzhia NPP reactors by Russia.

Attempts by Russia to restart the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the occupation are technically impossible: Sybiha spoke with the Director General of the IAEA03.06.25, 18:55 • 1990 views

The IAEA chief, for his part, noted that there are not even minimal safe conditions for this now.

During the meeting, they also discussed the safety of all nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the shelter of which was damaged by a Russian drone strike.

In addition, the meeting discussed specific projects of cooperation between Ukraine and the IAEA aimed at developing nuclear energy in our country. They can be presented at the international Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which will be held on July 10-11 in Rome.

IAEA does not agree with Greenpeace report on Russian preparations to launch ZNPP - Grossi03.06.25, 12:39 • 2186 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
