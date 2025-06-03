They talked about the situation at the occupied ZNPP: Zelenskyy met with the Director General of the IAEA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who is visiting Ukraine for the twelfth time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. The key focus during the meeting was the situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the safety of the Chernobyl NPP, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

The Head of State thanked the IAEA missions for their work at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

The key focus during the meeting was the situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, which requires not only monitoring but also concrete actions.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is important for the IAEA to be present at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which must fully comply with international law.

The President also emphasized the inadmissibility of a possible restart of the Zaporizhzhia NPP reactors by Russia.

Attempts by Russia to restart the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the occupation are technically impossible: Sybiha spoke with the Director General of the IAEA

The IAEA chief, for his part, noted that there are not even minimal safe conditions for this now.

During the meeting, they also discussed the safety of all nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the shelter of which was damaged by a Russian drone strike.

In addition, the meeting discussed specific projects of cooperation between Ukraine and the IAEA aimed at developing nuclear energy in our country. They can be presented at the international Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which will be held on July 10-11 in Rome.

IAEA does not agree with Greenpeace report on Russian preparations to launch ZNPP - Grossi