They beat them with boots and an electric shocker — two prison guards from the Tula region who tortured Ukrainians have been identified

Law enforcement officers identified two prison guards from Tula region who tortured Ukrainians. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the victims of the Russian torturers included, in particular, four Ukrainian men who were taken prisoner in Kyiv region in March 2022, reports UNN.

Details

With the assistance of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, investigators from the Main Investigative Department of the National Police identified and served notices of suspicion on two Russian torturers — prison guards from Strict-Regime Penal Colony No. 1 in Tula region who abused Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The personal data of the war criminals was revealed by the “Book of Executioners of the Ukrainian People” project:

Kochetov Aleksey Vyacheslavovich (Russian: Kochetov Aleksey Vyacheslavovich) — born on 28 February 1988, native of the city of Donskoy, Tula region, Russia;

(Russian: Kochetov Aleksey Vyacheslavovich) — born on 28 February 1988, native of the city of Donskoy, Tula region, Russia; Myasnikov Yevgeny Alekseyevich (Russian: Myasnikov Yevgeny Alekseyevich) — born on 29 January 2000, native of the city of Donskoy, Tula region, Russia.

In 2022, both held positions as junior inspectors at Strict-Regime Penal Colony No. 1 in Tula region, located in the city of Donskoy. Russians hold Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian captives in this prison.

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Together with other Russian prison guards and special forces, Kochetov and Myasnikov systematically tortured Ukrainians — subjecting them to physical and psychological violence.

The victims of the Russian torturers included, in particular, four Ukrainian men who were taken prisoner in Kyiv region in March 2022.

The war criminals Kochetov and Myasnikov took part in the so-called “reception” — when newly arrived prisoners are forced to pass through a line of prison guards who beat them with their hands, feet, rubber batons, polymer pipes and stun guns.

The Russian criminals also ordered prisoners to assume uncomfortable positions: facing the wall, with their legs spread wide, their heads pressed against it and their palms turned outward — during this time, the men beat them with their hands and feet wherever they could. The blows caused the victims to lose their balance and consciousness and fall to the floor. They were then forced to get up, and the beatings continued.

The war criminal Kochetov forced victims to assume the “push-up position,” slapped them in the face and kicked them in the torso, and stood on the back of a victim lying on the floor. The war criminal Myasnikov forced one of the victims to hang from a metal grille, punched him in the stomach, and after the prisoner fell, shocked him with an electric stun gun in the leg and neck.

Myasnikov beat one man with a baton and an electric stun gun because he noticed through the video surveillance system that the man had smiled. He beat another for getting dressed slowly while running out of the shower room.

On 16 September 2026, Myasnikov and Kochetov were served notices of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — cruel treatment of the civilian population.

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