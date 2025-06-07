These are not "retaliatory" strikes, but aimed at destruction: Zelenskyy on the brutal attacks by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 18797 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 47959 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

01:51 PM • 28522 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

12:58 PM • 50872 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 56239 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 43384 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 142582 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 111332 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 155492 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94210 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
0m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news

Proud Boys leaders, pardoned by Trump, demand $100 million from the US government

June 7, 09:00 AM • 13961 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 84848 views

Bad weather in Poland left almost 30,000 people without electricity

June 7, 10:44 AM • 26680 views

Defense forces hit a locomotive with a column of occupiers' equipment: minus 13 tanks

June 7, 10:57 AM • 11261 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 58758 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 142582 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 137906 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 138793 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 182818 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 226679 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 59328 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 85412 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 155492 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 137648 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 178080 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

These are not "retaliatory" strikes, but aimed at destruction: Zelenskyy on the brutal attacks by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

The President of Ukraine stated that the Russian Federation's strikes on Kharkiv are not a response, but an attempt to destroy life. Russia brings only ruins and death, therefore pressure on it must be increased.

These are not "retaliatory" strikes, but aimed at destruction: Zelenskyy on the brutal attacks by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

These are Russian strikes not "in response", but for destruction. Complete destruction of life – that's what they want. This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the brutal Russian strikes on Kharkiv, reports UNN.

In Kharkiv, assistance is being provided to people who were wounded by Russian bombs. It was a brutal attack on the city in the middle of the day, and in fact, they have been striking our city of Kharkiv all day long. Last night there was a massive drone strike on Kharkiv, now – air bombs. Dozens of people have been injured in the last 24 hours. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. My condolences to family and friends. And no matter what anyone says, these are Russian strikes not "in response", but for destruction. Complete destruction of life – that's what they want. And in absolutely all cities and villages in the occupied territory, it is really visible what the arrival of Russia means. The only thing the occupiers care about is military infrastructure and their ability to take everything of value out of Ukraine 

- Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, in more than 11 years of Russia's war against Ukraine, "they have brought only one new thing to our land, and this is indeed the most common Russian product – ruins and death. We must continue to resist this."

I thank everyone in the world who helps, who does this. No form of pressure on Russia should be weakened – neither the formats that have already been applied, nor the methods of pressure that are being prepared. The Russians are preparing to continue the war and are ignoring all peace proposals. They must be held accountable for this 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

You can't turn a blind eye to this: Zelenskyy said that in Kharkiv, after the Russian attack, there are already more than 40 wounded07.06.25, 20:29 • 862 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9