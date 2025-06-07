These are not "retaliatory" strikes, but aimed at destruction: Zelenskyy on the brutal attacks by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

These are Russian strikes not "in response", but for destruction. Complete destruction of life – that's what they want. This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the brutal Russian strikes on Kharkiv, reports UNN.

In Kharkiv, assistance is being provided to people who were wounded by Russian bombs. It was a brutal attack on the city in the middle of the day, and in fact, they have been striking our city of Kharkiv all day long. Last night there was a massive drone strike on Kharkiv, now – air bombs. Dozens of people have been injured in the last 24 hours. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. My condolences to family and friends. And no matter what anyone says, these are Russian strikes not "in response", but for destruction. Complete destruction of life – that's what they want. And in absolutely all cities and villages in the occupied territory, it is really visible what the arrival of Russia means. The only thing the occupiers care about is military infrastructure and their ability to take everything of value out of Ukraine - Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, in more than 11 years of Russia's war against Ukraine, "they have brought only one new thing to our land, and this is indeed the most common Russian product – ruins and death. We must continue to resist this."

I thank everyone in the world who helps, who does this. No form of pressure on Russia should be weakened – neither the formats that have already been applied, nor the methods of pressure that are being prepared. The Russians are preparing to continue the war and are ignoring all peace proposals. They must be held accountable for this - Zelenskyy summarized.

You can't turn a blind eye to this: Zelenskyy said that in Kharkiv, after the Russian attack, there are already more than 40 wounded