$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
You can't turn a blind eye to this: Zelenskyy said that in Kharkiv, after the Russian attack, there are already more than 40 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

Russian air bombs hit civilian objects in Kharkiv, including near the children's railway. President Zelenskyy stressed the need for Russia to be strongly forced to peace.

In Kharkiv, more than 40 people are already known to be injured and one person killed by a Russian air bomb strike. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and stressed that one cannot turn a blind eye to the terrorism of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

As of now, in Kharkiv, more than 40 people are already known to be injured and one person killed by a Russian air bomb strike. Another brutal murder. Air bombs on civilians in the city - even a children's railway is nearby. This has no military sense. Pure terrorism

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, this has been going on for more than three years of full-scale war.

This cannot be ignored. You can't turn a blind eye to it. And this is not some kind of game. Every day we lose our people only because Russia feels impunity. Russia needs to be forced to peace

- Zelenskyy summarized.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of the Russian strike on the children's railway07.06.25, 19:59 • 1472 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Tesla
