There will be no tax increase for the military: Rada supports relevant amendment
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada has voted in favor of an amendment that cancels the tax increase for military personnel.
There will be no tax increase for servicemen, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the relevant amendment, according to the MPs, UNN reports.
Details
"There will be no tax increase for the military. The Rada has just voted for an amendment that cancels the tax increase for the military," MP Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.
