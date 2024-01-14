ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104717 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114380 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144890 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141076 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178105 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172379 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285505 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178317 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

"There will be more drones. We are preparing news on air defense," Zelenskyy said in his evening address

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66670 views

Zelenskyy announced new agreements on weapons production, including drones, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, and global support against Russian aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first two weeks of this year have already given Ukraine strength and capabilities, as there are new support packages for Ukrainian soldiers. There are also agreements on joint production of weapons and shells, including drones. Ukraine is also preparing good news on air defense. Zelensky said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

We are steadily increasing our Ukrainian artillery production month by month 

the Head of State emphasized. 

He reminded that today a new meeting of advisers to state leaders on the Peace Formula is taking place in Switzerland. This is the fourth such meeting, with more than 80 states and international organizations represented. Not only partners in Europe and North America are represented there, but also states from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The masters of Russia think that they are capable of imposing some other, predatory world order with violence and terror, with their lies and cruelty, without rules, without any security guarantees. It is precisely this confidence - the confidence of murderers - that we are now working together to reduce. With each meeting, we are doing so for the sake of normal international law. By constantly expanding our international work to new regions and new states. New agreements for the sake of greater security. Ukrainian initiatives are gradually becoming global initiatives

Zelensky emphasized.

Addendum

The work on security guarantees for Ukraine has also continued: negotiations with Romania have begun. This is the ninth country with which Ukraine is engaged in such bilateral work. All the G7 countries, the Netherlands, and Romania have joined.

We take the agreement we signed with the UK this week as a model. Once again, I am grateful to the UK for its leadership and for the very good, strong content of the agreement

the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy's working visit to Switzerland, where he will speak in Davos, begins on January 15

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

