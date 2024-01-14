"There will be more drones. We are preparing news on air defense," Zelenskyy said in his evening address

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first two weeks of this year have already given Ukraine strength and capabilities, as there are new support packages for Ukrainian soldiers. There are also agreements on joint production of weapons and shells, including drones. Ukraine is also preparing good news on air defense. Zelensky said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

We are steadily increasing our Ukrainian artillery production month by month the Head of State emphasized.

He reminded that today a new meeting of advisers to state leaders on the Peace Formula is taking place in Switzerland. This is the fourth such meeting, with more than 80 states and international organizations represented. Not only partners in Europe and North America are represented there, but also states from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The masters of Russia think that they are capable of imposing some other, predatory world order with violence and terror, with their lies and cruelty, without rules, without any security guarantees. It is precisely this confidence - the confidence of murderers - that we are now working together to reduce. With each meeting, we are doing so for the sake of normal international law. By constantly expanding our international work to new regions and new states. New agreements for the sake of greater security. Ukrainian initiatives are gradually becoming global initiatives Zelensky emphasized.

Addendum

The work on security guarantees for Ukraine has also continued: negotiations with Romania have begun. This is the ninth country with which Ukraine is engaged in such bilateral work. All the G7 countries, the Netherlands, and Romania have joined.

We take the agreement we signed with the UK this week as a model. Once again, I am grateful to the UK for its leadership and for the very good, strong content of the agreement the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy's working visit to Switzerland, where he will speak in Davos, begins on January 15