Zelenskyy's working visit to Switzerland, where he will speak in Davos, begins on January 15

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Kyiv  •  UNN

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will begin his working visit to Switzerland on January 15, where he will meet with officials and give a speech in Davos.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will begin a working visit to the Swiss Confederation on January 15. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

During the visit, the President will reportedly meet with the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders, and Swiss President Viola Amgerd. In addition, Zelenskyy will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos and hold a series of bilateral meetings.

Recall

On January 16, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 16. His speech will be held as part of the panel "Achieving Security and Cooperation in a Fragmented World".

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics

