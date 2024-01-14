Zelenskyy's working visit to Switzerland, where he will speak in Davos, begins on January 15

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will begin a working visit to the Swiss Confederation on January 15. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

During the visit, the President will reportedly meet with the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders, and Swiss President Viola Amgerd. In addition, Zelenskyy will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos and hold a series of bilateral meetings.

Recall

On January 16, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 16. His speech will be held as part of the panel "Achieving Security and Cooperation in a Fragmented World".

