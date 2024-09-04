“There will be a debriefing” - MP announces a meeting of the Servant of the People faction with Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to attend a meeting of the Servant of the People faction today, and a "debriefing" is expected. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

"...today there will be a meeting of the Servant of the People faction. Zelensky will come. There will be a debriefing," Honcharenko wrote.

UNN asked representatives of the Servant of the People for a comment on Zelensky's participation in the faction meeting, but has not yet received a response.

Earlier, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arahamia, announced a major reboot of the government, as well as a faction meeting to discuss personnel issues.

"More than 50% of the permanent staff of the CMU will undergo changes. Tomorrow (September 4 - ed.) the day of layoffs awaits us, and the day after tomorrow (September 5 - ed.) the day of appointments. The final list will be determined at the meeting of the 4.09 faction," Arahamia said.

However, he did not mention his participation in the President's meeting.

As UNN reported, on September 3, a number of ministers submitted their resignations - Oleksandr Kamyshin, Denys Malyuska, Roman Strelets, Olga Stefanishyna, Iryna Vereshchuk, and Dmytro Kuleba.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada considered and approved all applications for resignation - except for Dmytro Kuleba.

We will remind that UNN wrote about the resignations of government officials, even before the first applications for resignations appeared.