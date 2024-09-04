The Rada did not want to consider the dismissal of Foreign Minister Kuleba and went to recess

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128331 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133187 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219183 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164191 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159543 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145772 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209668 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112696 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196944 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105233 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 45245 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 67907 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154352 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153331 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157244 views
The Rada did not want to consider the dismissal of Foreign Minister Kuleba and went to recess

The Rada did not want to consider the dismissal of Foreign Minister Kuleba and went to recess

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24610 views

The Verkhovna Rada did not consider the dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Foreign Minister and went on recess. Kuleba had earlier tendered his resignation, but remains in office.

The Verkhovna Rada did not consider the draft resolution on the dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba from the post of head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and went on a break. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

"Something went wrong in Kuleba.... They stopped the consideration and announced a break.... Servants who realized that it would fail were against it. So far, Dmytro Kuleba remains in the post of Foreign Minister," Zheleznyak said.

Addendum

Today, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that he had received a letter of resignation from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and that the statement would be considered at one of the next plenary sessions of the parliament.

According to the MPs, it is likely that Kuleba's first deputy, Andriy Sybiga, or the deputy head of the Presidential Office, Mykola Tochytskyi, will become the new Foreign Minister.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

