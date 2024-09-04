The Rada did not want to consider the dismissal of Foreign Minister Kuleba and went to recess

The Verkhovna Rada did not consider the draft resolution on the dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba from the post of head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and went on a break. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

"Something went wrong in Kuleba.... They stopped the consideration and announced a break.... Servants who realized that it would fail were against it. So far, Dmytro Kuleba remains in the post of Foreign Minister," Zheleznyak said.

Today, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that he had received a letter of resignation from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and that the statement would be considered at one of the next plenary sessions of the parliament.

According to the MPs, it is likely that Kuleba's first deputy, Andriy Sybiga, or the deputy head of the Presidential Office, Mykola Tochytskyi, will become the new Foreign Minister.