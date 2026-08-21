There were 238 battles at the front over the past day: Defense Forces destroyed 1,980 drones — General Staff

Over the past day, August 20, 238 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russian occupiers launched one missile strike, using missiles that approach the target along a ballistic trajectory. This was reported by UNN, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 44 air-, land-, and sea-launched cruise/aerial missiles, carried out 87 air strikes using 278 guided aerial bombs, deployed 10,821 kamikaze drones for attacks, and conducted 3,077 shelling attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas.

The populated areas of Neskuchne, Sopych, Korenok, Potapivka, Volfyne, Bezzalivka, Ulanove, and Tovstodubove in Sumy region; Zoria, Buda-Vorobiivska, and Yanzhulivka came under attack. The enemy carried out an air strike on the area of Velyka Chernechchyna.

The missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six command posts for unmanned aerial vehicles and three areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy assaults over the past day. At the same time, the aggressor carried out three air strikes, dropping six aerial bombs, conducted 53 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including twice with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled eight enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Lyman, Izybytske, and Okhrimivka, and in the area of Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted 15 offensive actions toward Radkivka and Hlushkivka.

Attempts to break into the Ukrainian defense were repelled on the Lyman direction, where the occupiers attacked six times toward the populated areas of Lyman, Novoserhiivka, and Drobysheve, and in the area of Novoselivka.

On the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out 15 assault actions toward the populated areas of Ozerne, Orikh ovatka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and in the areas of Kryva Luka and Riznykivka.

On the Kramatorsk direction, Russian invaders carried out two offensive actions in the areas of Nykyforivka and Minkivka.

Twenty-six attacks were recorded on the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders conducted assault actions in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Novoselivka, and toward Stepanivka, Dolha Balka, and Vilne.

The enemy carried out 32 attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Dorozhnie, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, and Kotlyne, and toward the populated areas of Novyi Donbas, Biliakivka, Bilytske, Hannivka, Svitle, Shevchenko, Myrne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders carried out three attacks toward Novе Zaporizhzhia and in the areas of the populated areas of Zaporizke and Rybne.

On the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 16 times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Verkh nia Tersa, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, and Dolynka, and in the area of Bilohiria.

On the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance in the area of Plavni and toward Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

On the Dnipro direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

Over the past day, Russian invader casualties amounted to 1,390 personnel. Also neutralized were three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 57 artillery systems, two multiple-launch rocket systems, four air defense systems, 12 ground robotic systems, 39 missiles, 1,980 unmanned aerial vehicles, 551 motor vehicles, and eight units of the enemy’s special equipment.

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