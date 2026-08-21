Russian Geran drone attack on Kharkiv region claims the lives of two women

Russian forces attacked Lebyazhe in the Kharkiv region overnight, killing two women and injuring others, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 21 at around 02:20, Russian forces attacked the village of Lebyazhe in Chuhuiv district using Geran-2-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

Hits on a residential area were recorded. Residential buildings were destroyed and damaged.

"Two women, aged 73 and 66, were killed. A 41-year-old resident was injured. Another 75-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office said.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov stated that the bodies of the 2 people killed in Lebyazhe were recovered during rescue operations and the clearing of the rubble.

Update

As reported by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day Kharkiv and 8 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy fire. Two people were killed and 9 people were injured as a result of the shelling.