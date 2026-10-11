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There were 231 combat engagements at the front over the past day — the General Staff reported where the fighting was fiercest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

The General Staff recorded 231 combat engagements and 55 airstrikes. The fiercest fighting was in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions.

There were 231 combat engagements at the front over the past day — the General Staff reported where the fighting was fiercest

Since the beginning of October 11, 231 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian forces attacked most actively in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, where Ukrainian defenders repelled dozens of assaults. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update as of 22:00, UNN writes.

Details

During the day, the Russians carried out 55 airstrikes, using 181 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also used 5,060 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,600 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

The largest number of attacks—31—was recorded in the Kostiantynivka direction. The occupiers stormed positions near Kostiantynivka and attempted to advance toward a number of nearby settlements. Another 29 attacks took place in the Pokrovsk direction, in particular near Bilozerske, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, and Serhiivka.

Occupier losses and the situation in other directions

According to preliminary data from the General Staff, in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops eliminated 30 occupiers and wounded another 15. They also destroyed 9 vehicles, an electronic warfare system, a UAV command post, and other equipment. In addition, 138 enemy drones were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians carried out 10 attacks; in the Kupiansk direction, 9; and in the Huliaipole direction, 7. Six assaults were recorded in the South Slobozhanskyi direction. As of 22:00, some fighting was still ongoing in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 4 times, and in the Orikhiv direction, 2 times. In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops stopped 1 attempt by the enemy to advance. No assault actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk and Dnipro directions.

Zelenskyy supported the energy truce with Russia proposed by Trump and issued the relevant orders to the Armed Forces of Ukraine11.10.26, 19:39 • 16457 views

Stepan Haftko

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