There is still no submission from President regarding ministers - MP

Submissions from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding ministers in the new government—where the ministers of defense and foreign affairs are currently serving in an acting capacity—are still not in parliament, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on social media on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The latest update on the Conciliation Board: there are no submissions for the appointment of ministers. Whether there will be any at all this week is unknown (I already wrote that they would move quickly once they are submitted). The leadership of parliament has no details on this from the President - Zheleznyak wrote.

"There are no submissions from Zelenskyy for the ministers of defense and foreign affairs," MP Oleksii Honcharenko confirmed on social media.

Zelenskyy has not submitted nominations for the ministers of defense and foreign affairs — MP