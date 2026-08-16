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Zelenskyy has not submitted nominations for the ministers of defense and foreign affairs — MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27270 views

The President has still not submitted to the Verkhovna Rada candidates for the positions of ministers of defense and foreign affairs. The parliament’s plenary week will begin the day after tomorrow.

Zelenskyy has not submitted nominations for the ministers of defense and foreign affairs — MP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has still not submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine nominations for full-fledged heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was reported by UNN, citing Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko.

Details

As of this moment, Zelenskyy has not submitted to the Rada a nomination for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Let me remind you that the Rada’s plenary week begins the day after tomorrow

- the MP wrote.

Context

On July 15, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had decided to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov from the position of Minister of Defense. Former acting head of the SBU Yevhenii Khmara was appointed in his place.

Subsequently, protests took place in many cities across Ukraine over Fedorov’s dismissal. Activists demanded not only that he be returned to the Ministry of Defense, but also that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine be replaced.

Later, Oleksandr Syrskyi announced his resignation as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stating that he was handing over to his successor "an army that is not only holding the defense but is also in a state of offensive".

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Yevhenii Khmara, whom the Cabinet of Ministers had appointed as acting Minister of Defense, from the positions of acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine and head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A".

Yevhen Ustimenko

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