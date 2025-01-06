There is no need to raise electricity tariffs this year - MP

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131809 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130697 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 43824 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100749 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102984 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149441 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172298 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164971 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192672 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181857 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130697 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131809 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143251 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134841 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152005 views
There is no need to raise electricity tariffs this year - MP

There is no need to raise electricity tariffs this year - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24849 views

The head of the Verkhovna Rada subcommittee, Serhiy Nagornyak, said there was no need to raise the electricity tariff above UAH 4.32/kWh in 2025. He recommends that the government extend the current tariff until the end of the 2025-2026 heating season.

There is no need to raise the electricity tariff in 2025. 4.32 UAH/kWh is enough. This was stated by the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, MP Serhiy Nagornyak, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"There is absolutely no need to raise the tariff (for electricity - ed.) to UAH 6 or UAH 6.30 this year. I believe that the government should make a definite decision and extend the tariff of UAH 4.32 until the end of the year, or even until the end of the heating season from 2025 to 2026," Nagornyak said.

According to him, 4 UAH 32 kopecks is definitely enough, despite the manipulations, and funds are needed to rebuild the energy infrastructure and other things.

"They are slightly different, this money is used for other needs. Therefore, there is no need to raise the tariff," Nagornyak said.

Addendum

In May 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a decision to increase electricity tariffs for individual and collective household consumers at the level of 4.32 UAH/kWh.

The electricity tariff will be in effect for about a year - until May 2025.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

