There is no need to raise electricity tariffs this year - MP

There is no need to raise the electricity tariff in 2025. 4.32 UAH/kWh is enough. This was stated by the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, MP Serhiy Nagornyak, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"There is absolutely no need to raise the tariff (for electricity - ed.) to UAH 6 or UAH 6.30 this year. I believe that the government should make a definite decision and extend the tariff of UAH 4.32 until the end of the year, or even until the end of the heating season from 2025 to 2026," Nagornyak said.

According to him, 4 UAH 32 kopecks is definitely enough, despite the manipulations, and funds are needed to rebuild the energy infrastructure and other things.

"They are slightly different, this money is used for other needs. Therefore, there is no need to raise the tariff," Nagornyak said.

Addendum

In May 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a decision to increase electricity tariffs for individual and collective household consumers at the level of 4.32 UAH/kWh.

The electricity tariff will be in effect for about a year - until May 2025.