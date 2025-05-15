"There is no meeting time": Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation will be in Istanbul tomorrow as well

There is no time for a meeting with the Russian delegation. The Ukrainian delegation will be in Istanbul tomorrow, just in case. The American and Turkish sides should be involved in the negotiations. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference in Ankara, reports UNN.

"There is no time for a meeting. There was a proposal for direct negotiations today in Turkey. Then there were only changes, and therefore our team will be in Istanbul, and some of them, it seems to me, are already there. That is, they will be in Istanbul today and, just in case, will be there tomorrow. So that after that, if they go somewhere, they will fly home, if someone suddenly appears," Zelenskyy said.

When asked whether a third party would be involved in the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, Zelenskyy replied: "The US and the Turkish side should also be involved."

Addition

Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian one, but not the entire delegation, it was sent to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided not to participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by aide Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.