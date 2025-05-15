$41.540.04
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 582 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 544 views

03:19 PM • 544 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

01:59 PM • 14971 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50829 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74230 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143718 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136848 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267585 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102979 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71634 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 44323 views

12:41 PM • 44323 views

"There is no meeting time": Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation will be in Istanbul tomorrow as well

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

The start time of the negotiations in Istanbul is currently unknown. The Ukrainian team will remain in Turkey tomorrow as well.

"There is no meeting time": Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation will be in Istanbul tomorrow as well

There is no time for a meeting with the Russian delegation. The Ukrainian delegation will be in Istanbul tomorrow, just in case. The American and Turkish sides should be involved in the negotiations. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference in Ankara, reports UNN.

"There is no time for a meeting. There was a proposal for direct negotiations today in Turkey. Then there were only changes, and therefore our team will be in Istanbul, and some of them, it seems to me, are already there. That is, they will be in Istanbul today and, just in case, will be there tomorrow. So that after that, if they go somewhere, they will fly home, if someone suddenly appears," Zelenskyy said.

When asked whether a third party would be involved in the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, Zelenskyy replied: "The US and the Turkish side should also be involved."

Ukraine is interested in participating in negotiations in Istanbul, we are waiting for signals from the USA and Turkey - Zelensky15.05.25, 17:34 • 5112 views

Addition

Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian one, but not the entire delegation, it was sent to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided not to participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by aide Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
