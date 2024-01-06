ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

There is no electricity shortage and no blackout schedules - Ministry of Energy

There is no electricity shortage and no blackout schedules - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45186 views

Ukraine's power grid is not experiencing any electricity shortages and is not implementing blackout schedules, although frost may be a problem for energy companies.

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine's power system, and no blackout schedules are in place. Due to the arrival of frost, there may be complications in the work of energy companies. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

"There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. (...) The power system is balanced. The situation is under control. Schedules of power outages are not applied," the Energy Ministry said.

As indicated, the TPP unit was put out of service for short-term emergency repairs, while the CHPP unit was put back into operation after the repair.

It is also reported that due to the influence of Arctic air, a significant drop in air temperature is expected: at night to 13-18°, during the day to 8-13° below zero. "Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of utilities, energy companies, and deterioration in the living conditions of the population," the Ministry of Energy said.

The ministry noted that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (on weekends - from 10 to 12 and from 18 to 20 hours). They also called for responsible electricity consumption. 

It is also reported that the workers of the mine (17 people), which lost power as a result of shelling in Donetsk region, were brought to the surface after 16 hours underground, and the enterprise is powered.

Import/export

Imports and exports of electricity for the current day are not expected, as indicated.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy

