There is an understanding that American proposals may take into account a number of elements based on the Ukrainian vision - Zelenskyy on the meeting of delegations in Geneva

The work of the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva, Switzerland, on a peace plan continues. Currently, there is an understanding that American proposals can take into account a number of elements that are based on the Ukrainian vision and are critically important for Ukraine's national interests. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The Ukrainian delegation is working in Geneva today to find workable solutions to end the war, restore peace, and guarantee lasting security. There have already been brief reports from the team on the results of the first meetings and conversations. Currently, there is an understanding that American proposals can take into account a number of elements that are based on the Ukrainian vision and are critically important for Ukraine's national interests," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that further work is underway to ensure that all elements are truly effective in achieving the main goal that our people are counting on – to finally put an end to bloodshed and war.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation, appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, began work on peace talks in Geneva.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the start of the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Switzerland regarding an end to the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy held a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during which he spoke about the work of the negotiating teams today in Switzerland. The President emphasized that Ukraine is working to make the path to ending the war real, and for principled positions to work.