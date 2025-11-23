There is an understanding that American proposals may take into account a number of elements based on the Ukrainian vision - Zelenskyy on the meeting of delegations in Geneva

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
02:06 PM • 678 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
12:25 PM • 5028 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 19359 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 39911 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 65220 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM • 50381 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM • 31110 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 27949 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 22676 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 23603 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.6m/s
96%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians' financial situation is deteriorating: only 8% report an increase in wealth - CPDNovember 23, 04:30 AM • 7086 views
Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight woundedVideoNovember 23, 05:10 AM • 15758 views
Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footageVideoNovember 23, 05:53 AM • 43541 views
US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - media08:44 AM • 11847 views
Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in Cyprus09:07 AM • 13903 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 19346 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 91985 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 67572 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 72948 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 79604 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Donald Tusk
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 24027 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 33591 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 36279 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 91989 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 55340 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
The Guardian
Kh-101
Social network

There is an understanding that American proposals may take into account a number of elements based on the Ukrainian vision - Zelenskyy on the meeting of delegations in Geneva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that American proposals may take into account a number of elements based on the Ukrainian vision. This is critically important for Ukraine's national interests, and the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva is working on it.

There is an understanding that American proposals may take into account a number of elements based on the Ukrainian vision - Zelenskyy on the meeting of delegations in Geneva

The work of the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva, Switzerland, on a peace plan continues. Currently, there is an understanding that American proposals can take into account a number of elements that are based on the Ukrainian vision and are critically important for Ukraine's national interests. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The Ukrainian delegation is working in Geneva today to find workable solutions to end the war, restore peace, and guarantee lasting security. There have already been brief reports from the team on the results of the first meetings and conversations. Currently, there is an understanding that American proposals can take into account a number of elements that are based on the Ukrainian vision and are critically important for Ukraine's national interests," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that further work is underway to ensure that all elements are truly effective in achieving the main goal that our people are counting on – to finally put an end to bloodshed and war.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation, appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, began work on peace talks in Geneva.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the start of the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Switzerland regarding an end to the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy held a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during which he spoke about the work of the negotiating teams today in Switzerland. The President emphasized that Ukraine is working to make the path to ending the war real, and for principled positions to work.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Switzerland
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine