The agreement between the United States and Ukraine, which provides for cooperation in the areas of strategic minerals, energy and state-owned enterprises, contains an "implicit guarantee" of economic security. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, quoted by The Hill, UNN reports.

This agreement is part of President Trump's long-term negotiation strategy to establish peace between Ukraine and Russia and... allow Ukrainians to return to a peaceful life. The first part is a partnership between Ukraine and the United States that covers strategic minerals, energy, and state-owned enterprises - said Scott Bessent.

He also noted that this agreement includes an implicit guarantee that the United States is investing heavily in the economic future. The US Treasury Secretary called it a guarantee of economic security.

According to the minister, the more assets American companies have in Ukraine, the more interest the United States will have in the stable development of the Ukrainian economy, and the higher the profit for American taxpayers.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference on February 23 that he may be forced to sign an economic agreement with the United States that would ensure continued aid to Ukraine in exchange for the US profiting from the country's mineral resources.

The President of Ukraine statedthat he would not sign anything that would be paid by 10 generations of Ukrainians. At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his desire to engage in a dialogue with Trump on a new agreement with the United States and emphasized that he would not recognize the $500 billion debt, confirming that he had received only $100 billion in grants.

Mike Volz advised Kyiv to tone down its criticism and sign an agreement on US access to Ukraine's resources. The statement came after an exchange of harsh words between Trump and Zelenskyy.

