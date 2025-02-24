There is an implicit guarantee of economic security - US Treasury Secretary on the agreement on “rare earths”

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 18456 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 37656 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 75713 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 45487 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109888 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96255 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111925 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116593 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148688 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 88430 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 44251 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105232 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 55852 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 37011 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 75590 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109876 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148680 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139626 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172130 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 14081 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 36796 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132557 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134445 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162935 views
Actual
There is an implicit guarantee of economic security - US Treasury Secretary on the agreement on “rare earths”

There is an implicit guarantee of economic security - US Treasury Secretary on the agreement on “rare earths”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30391 views

The U.S. Treasury Secretary announced an “implicit guarantee” of economic security in a new agreement with Ukraine. The agreement provides for cooperation in the areas of strategic minerals, energy and state-owned enterprises.

The agreement between the United States and Ukraine, which provides for cooperation in the areas of strategic minerals, energy and state-owned enterprises, contains an "implicit guarantee" of economic security. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, quoted by The Hill, UNN reports.

This agreement is part of President Trump's long-term negotiation strategy to establish peace between Ukraine and Russia and... allow Ukrainians to return to a peaceful life. The first part is a partnership between Ukraine and the United States that covers strategic minerals, energy, and state-owned enterprises

- said Scott Bessent.

He also noted that this agreement includes an implicit guarantee that the United States is investing heavily in the economic future. The US Treasury Secretary called it a guarantee of economic security.

According to the minister, the more assets American companies have in Ukraine, the more interest the United States will have in the stable development of the Ukrainian economy, and the higher the profit for American taxpayers.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference on February 23 that he may be forced to sign an economic agreement with the United States that would ensure continued aid to Ukraine in exchange for the US profiting from the country's mineral resources.

The President of Ukraine statedthat he would not sign anything that would be paid by 10 generations of Ukrainians. At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his desire to engage in a dialogue with Trump on a new agreement with the United States and emphasized that he would not recognize the $500 billion debt, confirming that he had received only $100 billion in grants.

Mike Volz advised Kyiv to tone down its criticism and sign an agreement on US access to Ukraine's resources. The statement came after an exchange of harsh words between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Podoliak on the Rare Earths Agreement: Presidents must be present during signing23.02.25, 13:42 • 60018 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising