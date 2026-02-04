There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the risk that blackout schedules may worsen. According to him, the generation deficit in the energy system still remains significant, UNN reports.

The situation in the energy sector remains very difficult. Unfortunately, there is a risk that blackout schedules may worsen. This is due to the latest attack and the fact that the generation deficit in the energy system still remains significant. At the same time, the Russians are preparing for new attacks on the energy sector in the coming week. - Shmyhal said after the Staff meeting.

According to him, restoration work continues in all regions.

More than 230 brigades are working in Kyiv. 40 repair brigades of Naftogaz have also been involved. But local authorities must give people a clear understanding of where and when heat supply will be restored. In houses where heat supply cannot be restored in the near future, electricity must be available for at least 18 hours a day. - added the minister.

In addition, according to him, work with all partners on obtaining energy equipment is being intensified. More than 30 countries are already providing support to help Ukraine get through this winter.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has carried out 217 attacks on Ukraine's energy sector - Svyrydenko