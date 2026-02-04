$43.190.22
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
07:40 PM • 1592 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
06:32 PM • 4246 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
04:19 PM • 10006 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 13039 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 12384 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 12325 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 18999 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 25762 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19752 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
Popular news
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 30000 views
DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HURFebruary 4, 11:55 AM • 9826 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhotoFebruary 4, 01:46 PM • 17547 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhotoFebruary 4, 02:18 PM • 10438 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media02:49 PM • 11216 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 30069 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 61632 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 62369 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 101509 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 109566 views
UNN Lite
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideo07:58 PM • 328 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideo06:16 PM • 1790 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 3928 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhoto04:32 PM • 4238 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 5782 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the energy situation remains difficult, and the generation deficit is significant. There is a risk of worsening power outage schedules due to recent strikes and Russia's preparation for new attacks.

There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the risk that blackout schedules may worsen. According to him, the generation deficit in the energy system still remains significant, UNN reports.

The situation in the energy sector remains very difficult. Unfortunately, there is a risk that blackout schedules may worsen. This is due to the latest attack and the fact that the generation deficit in the energy system still remains significant. At the same time, the Russians are preparing for new attacks on the energy sector in the coming week.

- Shmyhal said after the Staff meeting.

According to him, restoration work continues in all regions.

More than 230 brigades are working in Kyiv. 40 repair brigades of Naftogaz have also been involved. But local authorities must give people a clear understanding of where and when heat supply will be restored. In houses where heat supply cannot be restored in the near future, electricity must be available for at least 18 hours a day.

- added the minister.

In addition, according to him, work with all partners on obtaining energy equipment is being intensified. More than 30 countries are already providing support to help Ukraine get through this winter.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has carried out 217 attacks on Ukraine's energy sector - Svyrydenko04.02.26, 15:40 • 2376 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Naftogaz
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv