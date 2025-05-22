There is a problem with the protection of lawyers' rights in Ukraine: the Ukrainian National Bar Association made a statement

$41.440.05
46.910.26
ukenru
Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 23134 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
07:34 AM • 23736 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 78587 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 157598 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 142508 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 143267 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 292556 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 116493 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 143309 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 331825 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
36%
748mm
Popular news

Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region – ISW

May 22, 01:47 AM • 51394 views

Republican Senator Graham threatens China with consequences for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine

May 22, 02:18 AM • 38424 views

To sign a memorandum, Ukraine needs a new leader - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

May 22, 04:46 AM • 42126 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack

05:39 AM • 43655 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

07:48 AM • 21296 views
Publications

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

09:24 AM • 23134 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 108018 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 292556 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 240510 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 331825 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Binyamin Netanyahu

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Israel

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

10:28 AM • 3196 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

07:48 AM • 21615 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 133138 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 156059 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 180535 views
Actual

The Guardian

Mi-8

TikTok

Instagram

There is a problem with the protection of lawyers' rights in Ukraine: the Ukrainian National Bar Association made a statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

The UNBA stated numerous violations of lawyers' rights, such as wiretapping, searches and interference with attorney-client privilege. The Council of Europe has adopted a convention on the protection of lawyers, Ukraine plans to ratify it.

There is a problem with the protection of lawyers' rights in Ukraine: the Ukrainian National Bar Association made a statement

The Chairman of the Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Lawyers and Guarantees of Advocacy of the NAAU Yevhen Solodko commented in an interview with "ZiB" on the growing pressure on lawyers in Ukraine.

He stressed that the legal profession faces numerous violations, including eavesdropping on lawyers' offices, searches without a court order, physical violence and public identification of lawyers with their clients, reports UNN

Some law enforcement agencies are developing a very dangerous habit - to live in the mode of "above the law"

— said Solodko.

According to him, the most common violation is interference by law enforcement officers in attorney-client privilege.

"In 2023, we recorded a violation of the rights of a Kyiv lawyer who was detained by NABU detectives without proper procedural documents. During the search of his apartment, law enforcement officers seized property and funds that were not related to the criminal proceedings, as well as documents containing attorney-client privilege. The search was also conducted without a warrant from the investigating judge, and the regional bar council was not even notified of the investigative actions, although this is also required by law," Solodko said.

He stressed that a lawyer is not an accomplice of a criminal, but a guarantor of the fairness of the court. The NAAU actively responds to these violations by filing reports of crimes with law enforcement agencies and informing international human rights organizations.

It is clear that law enforcement officers, in most cases, try to turn a blind eye to such cases. This is how they protect the honor of their uniform. Then we have to act through the courts. Although the number of criminal cases brought to completion can be counted on the fingers of one hand. But this already shows the state's attitude to the problem. Therefore, we are not limited to the internal framework. We also inform our international partners - fellow lawyers, professional associations, human rights organizations,

- he added.

Let us remind you

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing to adopt a law banning the identification of a lawyer with a client. Administrative and criminal liability is envisaged. The legislative initiative was a response to the systematic violation of guarantees of advocacy, in particular the public identification of lawyers with their clients. According to official statistics, 15 cases of illegal interference with the activities of a defender were registered in 2022, 46 in 2023, and another 46 in the first eight months of 2024 alone. At the same time, no suspicion was reported in any of these proceedings. This indicates the inefficiency of the current mechanism for protecting lawyers, the authors claim. 

Let us also add that the Council of Europe has adopted the first Convention on the Protection of the Legal Profession, which establishes international standards for guarantees of the independence and security of lawyers. Ukraine has already announced its intention to ratify this document in the near future. Currently, the document is "bogging down" in the Ministry of Justice. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Council of Europe
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$63.93
Bitcoin
$110,820.00
S&P 500
$5,852.88
Tesla
$335.56
Газ TTF
$36.52
Золото
$3,304.84
Ethereum
$2,663.06