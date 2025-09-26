There is now a good proposal on the table to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. If Ukraine does not agree, Russia will seize the entire country. This was stated by the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, adding that he wants to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

You can say and declare anything. But what if the Kremlin strikes Bankova? What will be left there? Therefore, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych needs to calm down. There is a good proposal on the table regarding Ukraine, which, in particular, was heard by Donald Trump in Alaska, brought to Washington to think about and discuss. A very good proposal - said Lukashenka.

He stated that if Ukraine does not agree to a deal with the Russian Federation, then what happened at the beginning of the so-called "SVO" will happen again.

It will be even worse, they will lose Ukraine. Then in 2022, they should have stopped. The entire east would have been Ukrainian, except for Crimea. No, they didn't stop, they lost the east. If they don't stop now, from my point of view, they will lose the whole of Ukraine - added Lukashenka.

The self-proclaimed president also stated that he would like to talk to Zelenskyy, because "he has something to say," adding that "the leaders of the three Slavic states need to sit down and agree."

Recall

US President Donald Trump now sees that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.