02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Publications
Exclusives
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
02:01 PM
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 17331 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 30494 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 35789 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 40220 views
There is a peace deal on the table now that is beneficial for Ukraine; if they don't agree, Russia will seize the entire country - Lukashenka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

The Belarusian dictator believes that Ukraine should enter negotiations, otherwise Russia will not stop.

There is a peace deal on the table now that is beneficial for Ukraine; if they don't agree, Russia will seize the entire country - Lukashenka

There is now a good proposal on the table to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. If Ukraine does not agree, Russia will seize the entire country. This was stated by the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, adding that he wants to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

You can say and declare anything. But what if the Kremlin strikes Bankova? What will be left there? Therefore, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych needs to calm down. There is a good proposal on the table regarding Ukraine, which, in particular, was heard by Donald Trump in Alaska, brought to Washington to think about and discuss. A very good proposal

- said Lukashenka.

He stated that if Ukraine does not agree to a deal with the Russian Federation, then what happened at the beginning of the so-called "SVO" will happen again.

It will be even worse, they will lose Ukraine. Then in 2022, they should have stopped. The entire east would have been Ukrainian, except for Crimea. No, they didn't stop, they lost the east. If they don't stop now, from my point of view, they will lose the whole of Ukraine

- added Lukashenka.

The self-proclaimed president also stated that he would like to talk to Zelenskyy, because "he has something to say," adding that "the leaders of the three Slavic states need to sit down and agree."

Recall

US President Donald Trump now sees that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine