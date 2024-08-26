There is a partial power outage in Brovary. The reasons are being investigated - the mayor

During the morning missile strike on Ukraine, some neighborhoods in Brovary lost power. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Igor Sapozhko, on his Telegram channel , UNN reports .

According to the mayor, the reasons for the power outage are being investigated.

“Attention! There is a temporary power outage in some neighborhoods of Brovary. The reasons are being investigated. Stay calm, stay in shelters!” wrote Igor Sapozhko.

Air defense is operating on the outskirts of Kyiv, explosions are heard in different regions