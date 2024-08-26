Air defense is operating on the outskirts of Kyiv, explosions are heard in different regions

“Air raid alert continues! Air defense is operating in the region, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!” the KCMA reported on Telegram.

“Residents of Kyiv region! The air alert continues. There is a missile attack. We ask everyone to stay in shelters. Air defense is working in the region,” Kyiv RMA added in Telegram.

“Sounds of explosions can be heard in Kyiv,” Suspilne reported.

Explosions are also reported in other regions.

“Sounds of explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region,” Suspilne TV reported.



“Repeated sounds of explosions can be heard in Kryvyi Rih,” Suspilne noted.

“There were also explosions in Zaporizhzhia,” Suspilne said.

Ukrainian Air Force reports activity of 11 Russian Tu-95MS