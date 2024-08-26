Air defense is operating on the outskirts of Kyiv, explosions are heard in different regions

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Air defense is operating on the outskirts of Kyiv, explosions are heard in different regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

Air alert announced in Ukraine due to missile attack. Residents are asked to stay in shelters. Air defense systems and the sound of explosions are reported in Kyiv, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia.

“Air raid alert continues! Air defense is operating in the region, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!” the KCMA reported on Telegram.

“Residents of Kyiv region! The air alert continues. There is a missile attack. We ask everyone to stay in shelters. Air defense is working in the region,” Kyiv RMA added in Telegram.

“Sounds of explosions can be heard in Kyiv,” Suspilne reported.

Explosions are also reported in other regions.

“Sounds of explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region,” Suspilne TV reported.

“Repeated sounds of explosions can be heard in Kryvyi Rih,” Suspilne noted.

“There were also explosions in Zaporizhzhia,” Suspilne said.

Ukrainian Air Force reports activity of 11 Russian Tu-95MS26.08.24, 05:02 • 136412 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyivKyiv region

