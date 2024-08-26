Ukrainian Air Force reports activity of 11 Russian Tu-95MS
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force has recorded increased activity of Russian strategic aviation. In the Russian airspace, 11 Tu-95MS aircraft that can carry cruise missiles were spotted.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports increased activity of Russian strategic aviation in the airspace of the Russian Federation. According to UNN , this is stated in the official message of the Ukrainian Air Force in Telegram.
Details
“The activity of 11 Tu-95MS aircraft was recorded in the airspace of the Russian Federation! In case of a missile threat and cruise missile launches, we will inform you additionally,” the statement reads.
The military is urging citizens not to ignore air raid warnings, as Tu-95MS strategic bombers can be cruise missile carriers capable of causing significant damage.
Ukrainian Air Force warns of ballistic missile threat23.08.24, 23:29 • 35189 views