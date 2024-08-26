Ukrainian Air Force reports activity of 11 Russian Tu-95MS

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports increased activity of Russian strategic aviation in the airspace of the Russian Federation. According to UNN , this is stated in the official message of the Ukrainian Air Force in Telegram.

Details

“The activity of 11 Tu-95MS aircraft was recorded in the airspace of the Russian Federation! In case of a missile threat and cruise missile launches, we will inform you additionally,” the statement reads.

The military is urging citizens not to ignore air raid warnings, as Tu-95MS strategic bombers can be cruise missile carriers capable of causing significant damage.

