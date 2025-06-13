$41.510.04
There are no combat ships of the Russian Federation in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy 13 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

According to the Ukrainian Navy, as of June 13, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of them with "Kalibrs".

There are no combat ships of the Russian Federation in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

As of 06:00 on 13.06.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, the Kerch Strait was crossed in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea - 5 vessels, 4 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 1 vessel

- the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Let us remind you

The European Union plans to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor threats and protect the infrastructure of the Black Sea region. The information will be transmitted to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

Russian ships are not visible in the Black and Azov Seas: Pletenchuk spoke about the occupiers' fear of sea drones30.05.25, 16:09 • 2438 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
