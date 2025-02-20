“There are most of the components for this.” Budanov believes ceasefire possible by end of year

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40004 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40004 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65140 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65140 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103682 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103682 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69172 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69172 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115920 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115920 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100732 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112919 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152395 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66434 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109111 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 80754 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80754 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 46595 views

05:48 AM • 46595 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 74076 views

09:03 AM • 74076 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103669 views

09:20 AM • 103669 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115906 views

06:23 AM • 115906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 143122 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143122 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175514 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 33241 views

09:59 AM • 33241 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 74076 views

09:03 AM • 74076 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133932 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135815 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135815 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164121 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164121 views
“There are most of the components for this.” Budanov believes ceasefire possible by end of year

"There are most of the components for this." Budanov believes ceasefire possible by end of year
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 140367 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 140367 views

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has announced a possible ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of 2025. According to him, most of the necessary components are already in place, despite the opposing positions of the parties.

Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov believes that despite the fact that the starting positions of Ukraine and Russia are diametrically opposed, there are most of the components for a ceasefire in Ukraine to take place in 2025. Budanov said this to journalist Eynulla Fatullayev, reports UNN.

Details

Asked whether he thought it would be possible to achieve a ceasefire by the end of this year, Budanov replied: “I think so”.

This is a paradoxical situation. Despite the fact that the starting positions of the parties are as diametrically opposed as possible, I think we will come to a ceasefire this year. How long and effective it will be is another question. But the fact that it will happen... I think something will happen. There are most of the components for this to happen

- Budanov said.

Recall

Trump's former adviser John Bolton called the plan to end the war in Ukraine “close to surrender” to Russia. According to him, such a plan could lead to the US withdrawal from NATO and the division of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine

