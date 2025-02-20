“There are most of the components for this.” Budanov believes ceasefire possible by end of year
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has announced a possible ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of 2025. According to him, most of the necessary components are already in place, despite the opposing positions of the parties.
Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov believes that despite the fact that the starting positions of Ukraine and Russia are diametrically opposed, there are most of the components for a ceasefire in Ukraine to take place in 2025. Budanov said this to journalist Eynulla Fatullayev, reports UNN.
Details
Asked whether he thought it would be possible to achieve a ceasefire by the end of this year, Budanov replied: “I think so”.
This is a paradoxical situation. Despite the fact that the starting positions of the parties are as diametrically opposed as possible, I think we will come to a ceasefire this year. How long and effective it will be is another question. But the fact that it will happen... I think something will happen. There are most of the components for this to happen
Recall
Trump's former adviser John Bolton called the plan to end the war in Ukraine “close to surrender” to Russia. According to him, such a plan could lead to the US withdrawal from NATO and the division of Ukraine.