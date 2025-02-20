“There are most of the components for this.” Budanov believes ceasefire possible by end of year

Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov believes that despite the fact that the starting positions of Ukraine and Russia are diametrically opposed, there are most of the components for a ceasefire in Ukraine to take place in 2025. Budanov said this to journalist Eynulla Fatullayev, reports UNN.

Details

Asked whether he thought it would be possible to achieve a ceasefire by the end of this year, Budanov replied: “I think so”.

This is a paradoxical situation. Despite the fact that the starting positions of the parties are as diametrically opposed as possible, I think we will come to a ceasefire this year. How long and effective it will be is another question. But the fact that it will happen... I think something will happen. There are most of the components for this to happen - Budanov said.

