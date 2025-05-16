There are many important issues that can be resolved if the leaders meet: Kyslytsia on the results of negotiations in Istanbul
Kyiv • UNN
According to Kyslytsia, many issues can only be resolved at a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.
There are many issues that can be resolved if the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin meet, because given the complexity of the issues and given the nature of the Russian Federation, where almost every issue at stake can only be resolved by Putin. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, a member of the delegation for negotiations in Istanbul, Serhiy Kyslytsia, following the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, reports UNN.
Details
The previous achievements of today must still be consolidated. This means that pressure on the Russian Federation must continue, and we must not stop this pressure. There are many issues that can be resolved if the leaders meet. Because, given the complexity of all these problems and the nature of the Russian Federation's activities, which is that only Putin can have a say in resolving these issues. That is why we hope that negotiations at the level of leaders will take place soon
Let us remind
The Ukrainian delegation discussed at the negotiations in Istanbul the possibility of a future meeting between the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is at a meeting of this level that an agreement on a ceasefire can be reached.
The Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul put forward new demands that were unacceptable to the Ukrainian delegation. Ukraine adhered to its position and returned the discussion to those points that are important for the Ukrainian side.