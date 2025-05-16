There are many important issues that can be resolved if the leaders meet: Kyslytsia on the results of negotiations in Istanbul

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
03:59 PM • 45587 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

03:31 PM • 48108 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 38674 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 52109 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 51744 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 99462 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 72407 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 63170 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 160238 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171878 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.6m/s
89%
748mm
Popular news

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 109600 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 44322 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 86038 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 28810 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 18548 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

03:59 PM • 45606 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 48126 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 278062 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 268684 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 330049 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 6832 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 11949 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 19467 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 29698 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 86891 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

There are many important issues that can be resolved if the leaders meet: Kyslytsia on the results of negotiations in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

According to Kyslytsia, many issues can only be resolved at a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

There are many important issues that can be resolved if the leaders meet: Kyslytsia on the results of negotiations in Istanbul

There are many issues that can be resolved if the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin meet, because given the complexity of the issues and given the nature of the Russian Federation, where almost every issue at stake can only be resolved by Putin. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, a member of the delegation for negotiations in Istanbul, Serhiy Kyslytsia, following the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, reports UNN.

Details

The previous achievements of today must still be consolidated. This means that pressure on the Russian Federation must continue, and we must not stop this pressure. There are many issues that can be resolved if the leaders meet. Because, given the complexity of all these problems and the nature of the Russian Federation's activities, which is that only Putin can have a say in resolving these issues. That is why we hope that negotiations at the level of leaders will take place soon

- said Kyslytsia.

Let us remind

The Ukrainian delegation discussed at the negotiations in Istanbul the possibility of a future meeting between the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is at a meeting of this level that an agreement on a ceasefire can be reached.

The Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul put forward new demands that were unacceptable to the Ukrainian delegation. Ukraine adhered to its position and returned the discussion to those points that are important for the Ukrainian side.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.38
Bitcoin
$104,151.30
S&P 500
$5,936.53
Tesla
$347.43
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,192.56
Ethereum
$2,586.52