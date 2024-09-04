There are 47 victims of the night attack in Lviv, including 7 children
There are 47 people in three medical institutions in Lviv who suffered from the night attack. Among the patients are 7 children, 7 adults in serious condition, and the rest have moderate injuries.
As of 10:52 a.m., 47 people affected by the night attack by Russian Federation are being treated in three medical institutions in Lviv. Among the patients are 7 children and 7 adults in serious condition, RMA head Maksym Kozytskyi said on Wednesday, UNN reported .
As of now, there are 47 people in three medical institutions in Lviv who suffered from the night attack. Among the patients are seven children
According to him, all the injured children have moderate injuries. Among the adults, at least 7 are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives.
Patient data is constantly updated. I am grateful to the doctors and nursing staff who are making a miracle right now
