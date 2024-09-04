There are 47 victims of the night attack in Lviv, including 7 children

As of 10:52 a.m., 47 people affected by the night attack by Russian Federation are being treated in three medical institutions in Lviv. Among the patients are 7 children and 7 adults in serious condition, RMA head Maksym Kozytskyi said on Wednesday, UNN reported .

As of now, there are 47 people in three medical institutions in Lviv who suffered from the night attack. Among the patients are seven children - Kozitsky wrote.

According to him, all the injured children have moderate injuries. Among the adults, at least 7 are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives.

Patient data is constantly updated. I am grateful to the doctors and nursing staff who are making a miracle right now - The RMA chairman added.

Lviv region suffered a combined attack - RMA