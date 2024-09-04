Lviv region suffered a combined attack - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123318 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127051 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208118 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158552 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155800 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144169 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203472 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112551 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191589 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105169 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 84231 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 58079 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102431 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 94932 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 42779 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 208118 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203472 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191590 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218177 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206052 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 20757 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 38659 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152316 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151446 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155436 views
Lviv region suffered a combined attack - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55879 views

At night, the enemy launched a combined attack with rockets and shaheds in the Lviv region. Two hits were recorded in Lviv, killing 5 people, including a child.

At night, the enemy struck Lviv region with a combined attack: rockets and shaheds. Two hits were recorded in Lviv. This was reported by the head of the Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Details

"Unfortunately, a missile attack on the territory of Lviv region, combined with both missiles and shaheds. I am grateful to the State Emergency Service for eliminating the consequences. At the moment, there are two hits on the territory of the city. According to preliminary data, three people were killed and 26 injured. The enemy is hitting civilians, residential areas where there are no infrastructure or civilian objects. The enemy is trying to destroy us and intimidate us," Kozitsky said.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Lviv has increased to five. There is a child among the dead.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

