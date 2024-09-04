Lviv region suffered a combined attack - RMA

At night, the enemy struck Lviv region with a combined attack: rockets and shaheds. Two hits were recorded in Lviv. This was reported by the head of the Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Details

"Unfortunately, a missile attack on the territory of Lviv region, combined with both missiles and shaheds. I am grateful to the State Emergency Service for eliminating the consequences. At the moment, there are two hits on the territory of the city. According to preliminary data, three people were killed and 26 injured. The enemy is hitting civilians, residential areas where there are no infrastructure or civilian objects. The enemy is trying to destroy us and intimidate us," Kozitsky said.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Lviv has increased to five. There is a child among the dead.