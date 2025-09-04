The world must react to Russia's violation of international law: Lubinets on the attack on the humanitarian mission

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
02:39 PM • 3854 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 9590 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 15460 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 21216 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 21695 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 19353 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 39534 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40037 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42686 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37981 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
36%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 282248 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 275743 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 273482 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 266259 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 30006 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 21586 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 18832 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 39534 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 37781 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 76086 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Mykolaiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 10019 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 21586 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 11594 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 17429 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 19482 views
Actual
R-360 Neptune
Mi-8
Fake news
Bild
Facebook

The world must react to Russia's violation of international law: Lubinets on the attack on the humanitarian mission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Dmytro Lubinets stated that Russia is violating international law after the attack on the mission in Chernihiv Oblast. As a result of the attack, two people died and three were injured.

The world must react to Russia's violation of international law: Lubinets on the attack on the humanitarian mission

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that Russia "once again violates fundamental norms of international law" in connection with the occupiers' strike on employees of the humanitarian demining mission "Danish Refugee Council," during which two people were killed and three were wounded. The ombudsman reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, near Chernihiv, Russians struck employees of the humanitarian demining mission "Danish Refugee Council." Preliminary reports indicate 2 dead and 3 wounded. This is another cynical crime. Attacking people who perform humanitarian work means deliberately jeopardizing humanitarian activities. Russia once again violates fundamental norms of international law, and the world must react to this

- Lubinets wrote.

Recall

Explosions were recorded in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat. It was previously reported that a missile hit the territory of one of the city's enterprises.

It later became known that Russian troops launched a missile strike on employees of a humanitarian mission who were carrying out demining work in the area.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
charity
Ukraine
Chernihiv