The world must react to Russia's violation of international law: Lubinets on the attack on the humanitarian mission

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that Russia "once again violates fundamental norms of international law" in connection with the occupiers' strike on employees of the humanitarian demining mission "Danish Refugee Council," during which two people were killed and three were wounded. The ombudsman reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, near Chernihiv, Russians struck employees of the humanitarian demining mission "Danish Refugee Council." Preliminary reports indicate 2 dead and 3 wounded. This is another cynical crime. Attacking people who perform humanitarian work means deliberately jeopardizing humanitarian activities. Russia once again violates fundamental norms of international law, and the world must react to this - Lubinets wrote.

Explosions were recorded in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat. It was previously reported that a missile hit the territory of one of the city's enterprises.

It later became known that Russian troops launched a missile strike on employees of a humanitarian mission who were carrying out demining work in the area.