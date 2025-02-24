ukenru
The world in blue and yellow colors: Ukrainians abroad took part in a rally in support of Ukraine

The world in blue and yellow colors: Ukrainians abroad took part in a rally in support of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32933 views

Thousands of Ukrainians around the world held rallies to mark the anniversary of the full-scale invasion. The Eiffel Tower and the Brandenburg Gate were lit up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine.

In different parts of the world, thousands of Ukrainians gathered for rallies and actions to remind of the three years of struggle for freedom and independence. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The streets of cities in Europe, America and other regions are filled with blue and yellow flags, slogans of support and calls for increased assistance to Ukraine. 

Ukrainian communities organized marches, pickets in front of Russian embassies, minutes of silence for the victims and candlelight vigils in central squares. Diplomats and activists delivered speeches emphasizing the importance of the unity of the international community in countering the aggression. 

In solidarity with Ukraine, the symbols of European capitals - the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin - were lit up in blue and yellow. This was another powerful gesture of support for the Ukrainian people in their struggle for freedom.

Add

In his turn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of the states who arrived in Kyiv today.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

