The world in blue and yellow colors: Ukrainians abroad took part in a rally in support of Ukraine

In different parts of the world, thousands of Ukrainians gathered for rallies and actions to remind of the three years of struggle for freedom and independence. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The streets of cities in Europe, America and other regions are filled with blue and yellow flags, slogans of support and calls for increased assistance to Ukraine.

Ukrainian communities organized marches, pickets in front of Russian embassies, minutes of silence for the victims and candlelight vigils in central squares. Diplomats and activists delivered speeches emphasizing the importance of the unity of the international community in countering the aggression.

In solidarity with Ukraine, the symbols of European capitals - the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin - were lit up in blue and yellow. This was another powerful gesture of support for the Ukrainian people in their struggle for freedom.

In his turn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of the states who arrived in Kyiv today.

