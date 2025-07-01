“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine

While it's +38 degrees in Paris, it's +21 in Kyiv. Tomorrow, July 2, Ukraine will experience comfortable air temperatures – +19-29 degrees are expected. No precipitation is forecast. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, according to UNN.

According to Didenko, while Western Europe is being bitten by fierce heat, Ukraine will experience comfortable air temperatures; we expect +24 to +29 degrees tomorrow, only in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions will it be significantly cooler, +19 to +23 degrees.

Anticyclone Bettina will bring predominantly dry weather to the Right Bank, while on the Left Bank, the influence of a cyclone from the northeast will create conditions for localized thunderstorms.

The wind remains gusty. I'm tired of writing about this, and I don't know how it can keep blowing for almost a month. Direction - west, northwest. - added the weather forecaster.

In Kyiv on July 2, without significant precipitation.

The wind is north-westerly, there are no censored words - with stormy gusts over time. The air temperature throughout the day is expected to be around +24 degrees. Subsequently, the heat will move closer, summer will take its standard form. But with blurred contours, that is, neither cool, as it is now, nor with those Parisian +38 degrees - wrote Didenko.

It should be noted that forecaster Natalka Didenko refutes rumors about anomalous heat in Ukraine, stating that on July 3-5, the temperature will rise to +28-32 degrees, and from July 9, a return to moderate indicators is expected. In Kyiv, the heat will last on July 3-4.