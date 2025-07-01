$41.780.14
03:40 PM
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
01:57 PM
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
12:51 PM
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
11:25 AM
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
July 1, 08:13 AM
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
11:25 AM
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2305 views

On July 2, Ukraine expects a comfortable air temperature of +19-29 degrees without precipitation. In Kyiv, the temperature will be around +24 degrees, with only isolated thunderstorms predicted in the Left Bank.

While it's +38 degrees in Paris, it's +21 in Kyiv. Tomorrow, July 2, Ukraine will experience comfortable air temperatures – +19-29 degrees are expected. No precipitation is forecast. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, according to UNN.

According to Didenko, while Western Europe is being bitten by fierce heat, Ukraine will experience comfortable air temperatures; we expect +24 to +29 degrees tomorrow, only in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions will it be significantly cooler, +19 to +23 degrees.

Anticyclone Bettina will bring predominantly dry weather to the Right Bank, while on the Left Bank, the influence of a cyclone from the northeast will create conditions for localized thunderstorms.

The wind remains gusty. I'm tired of writing about this, and I don't know how it can keep blowing for almost a month. Direction - west, northwest.

 - added the weather forecaster.

In Kyiv on July 2, without significant precipitation.

The wind is north-westerly, there are no censored words - with stormy gusts over time. The air temperature throughout the day is expected to be around +24 degrees. Subsequently, the heat will move closer, summer will take its standard form. But with blurred contours, that is, neither cool, as it is now, nor with those Parisian +38 degrees 

- wrote Didenko.

It should be noted that forecaster Natalka Didenko refutes rumors about anomalous heat in Ukraine, stating that on July 3-5, the temperature will rise to +28-32 degrees, and from July 9, a return to moderate indicators is expected. In Kyiv, the heat will last on July 3-4.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Weather and environment
Paris
Ukraine
Kyiv
