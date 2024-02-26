The White House urges Hungary to quickly finalize ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 43980 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 173617 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101872 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 350226 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284862 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207799 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 241402 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254004 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160138 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372700 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 97719 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 173560 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 350155 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237865 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284815 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2536 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30302 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 48800 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36670 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 105829 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The White House urges Hungary to quickly finalize ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34178 views

The White House urged Hungary to quickly finalize the ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO after the Hungarian parliament ratified Sweden's application, removing the last major obstacle to membership.

The White House urges Hungary to quickly finalize ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO

The White House has welcomed Hungary's decision to ratify Sweden's application to join NATO. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, Sky News reports, according to UNN.

Details

We would like to welcome Sweden along with Finland to the NATO alliance very, very soon

Karin Jean-Pierre said.

She called on the Hungarian government to quickly complete the process to allow Sweden to join NATO.

Earlier today, the Hungarian parliament ratified Sweden's application, removing the last major obstacle to membership.

Addendum Addendum

Sweden has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years and has long ruled out joining NATO until Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It then submitted a joint application with neighboring Finland, but Turkey and Hungary initially opposed it, despite the fact that all other NATO members voted to support the move.

NATO Secretary General says Sweden will soon become a member of the Alliance08.02.24, 01:38 • 35341 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
White House
NATO
Finland
Sweden
Turkey
Hungary
Ukraine
