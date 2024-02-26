The White House urges Hungary to quickly finalize ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO

The White House has welcomed Hungary's decision to ratify Sweden's application to join NATO. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, Sky News reports, according to UNN.

We would like to welcome Sweden along with Finland to the NATO alliance very, very soon Karin Jean-Pierre said.

She called on the Hungarian government to quickly complete the process to allow Sweden to join NATO.

Earlier today, the Hungarian parliament ratified Sweden's application, removing the last major obstacle to membership.

Sweden has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years and has long ruled out joining NATO until Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It then submitted a joint application with neighboring Finland, but Turkey and Hungary initially opposed it, despite the fact that all other NATO members voted to support the move.

