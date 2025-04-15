The White House does not know if Trump plans to visit Ukraine

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that she had not discussed a trip to Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, but she is sure that Trump saw the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.

I don't know. Actually, I haven't talked to the president about whether he saw Zelensky's proposal, but I'm sure he did. I haven't talked to him about it. I can ask him. I have no plans for a potential trip (by Trump - ed.) to Ukraine - said Leavitt.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would welcome US President Donald Trump to Ukraine so that he could "understand what is happening here".