The White House does not know if Trump plans to visit Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The White House spokeswoman said she had not discussed with Trump his possible trip to Ukraine. She is sure that Trump saw Zelensky's invitation to visit the country.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that she had not discussed a trip to Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, but she is sure that Trump saw the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.
I don't know. Actually, I haven't talked to the president about whether he saw Zelensky's proposal, but I'm sure he did. I haven't talked to him about it. I can ask him. I have no plans for a potential trip (by Trump - ed.) to Ukraine
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would welcome US President Donald Trump to Ukraine so that he could "understand what is happening here".