The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine

The United States is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine amid Russia's war against Ukraine, the White House confirmed on Tuesday, CBS News reports, writes UNN.

Details

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told CBS News that "the decision was made to put America's interests first after" a review by the U.S. Department of Defense of "our country's military support and assistance to other countries around the world."

A U.S. official told CBS News that the move was due to concerns about overly low levels of U.S. military stocks.

The Trump administration did not immediately confirm which weapons were being withdrawn from shipments or the scale.

Kelly added: "The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains undisputed - just ask Iran," referring to U.S. strikes last month on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Elbridge Colby, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy, in a separate statement on Tuesday evening, stated in response to the move that "the Department of Defense continues to provide the President with robust options for continuing military assistance to Ukraine, consistent with his goal of ending this tragic war. In doing so, the Department is carefully examining and adapting its approach to achieving this goal, while maintaining the readiness of the U.S. Armed Forces to carry out the administration's defense priorities."

