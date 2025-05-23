The Vietnamese government has ordered the blocking of the Telegram messenger - Reuters

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 22244 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 22600 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29593 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45233 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 42562 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 42566 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44799 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 45405 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144933 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66802 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news

IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF

May 23, 07:58 AM • 24316 views

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard

May 23, 08:37 AM • 31439 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86092 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

10:16 AM • 15016 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM • 69048 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 22244 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144933 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 241251 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 321589 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 310670 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 5638 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 9880 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86272 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 124914 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 166400 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

The Vietnamese government has ordered the blocking of the Telegram messenger - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

The Vietnamese Ministry of Technology has ordered Telegram to be blocked due to its refusal to share user data and fight crime. The blocking was initiated due to the large number of crimes in Telegram channels.

The Vietnamese government has ordered the blocking of the Telegram messenger - Reuters

The Ministry of Technology of Vietnam has instructed telecommunications providers to block the Telegram messenger for refusing to cooperate in the fight against alleged crimes. The request was made according to a government document. The document is dated May 21. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Ministry of Technology of Vietnam has appealed to telecommunications providers with a request to "implement solutions and measures to prevent Telegram's activities in Vietnam." According to the directive, the deputy head of the telecommunications department of the Ministry of Technology demands that telecommunications companies take measures to block Telegram and inform the ministry about them by June 2.

The document states that the ministry acted on behalf of the country's cybersecurity department after the police reported that 68% of the 9,600 Telegram channels and groups in the country violated the law, citing fraud, drug trafficking and "cases, suspicions of connection with terrorism", among the illegal activities carried out through the application.

An official of the Ministry of Technology confirmed the authenticity of the document, noting that this step comes after Telegram did not share user data with the government when it was requested as part of a criminal investigation.

The document also states that, according to the police, "many groups with tens of thousands of participants have been created by opposition and reactionary entities, which distributed anti-government documents."

According to the document, Telegram is accused of non-compliance with Vietnamese laws, which require social networks to monitor, remove and block information that violates the law.

Additionally

Vietnamese police and state news agencies have repeatedly warned people about possible crimes, fraud and data leaks in Telegram channels and groups.

The app was still available to users in Vietnam on Friday, May 23.

Reminder

Recently, the founder of Telegram refused the French special services, who asked to block conservative voices in Romania on the eve of the elections.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Vietnam
Reuters
Telegram
France
Romania
Brent
$64.63
Bitcoin
$108,924.90
S&P 500
$5,792.97
Tesla
$337.34
Газ TTF
$35.98
Золото
$3,359.81
Ethereum
$2,579.70