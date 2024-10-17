“The Victory Plan is a bridge to the successful holding of the second Peace Summit” - Zelenskyy at the European Council meeting
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a meeting of the European Council, presenting the Victory Plan. He called on the EU to support Ukraine and emphasized the importance of unity to end the war.
On Thursday, October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a meeting of the European Council to present his Victory Plan. He indicated that Ukraine counts on the support of the EU. According to the head of state, the Victory Plan will protect not only Ukraine, UNN reports.
We are ready to put the Victory Plan on your table and count on your support. Ukraine is ready for real diplomacy. But for this we must be strong. A forcefully imposed ceasefire instead of a just peace has never brought security. No one likes it when war returns
He pointed out that unity, pressure on Russia and the strengthening of Ukraine are the key to ending this war "in a way that will not allow Russia to start it again.
"The Victory Plan is a bridge to the successful holding of the second Peace Summit. You can help to realize it," the President emphasized.
According to him, this will protect not only Ukraine, but also the Baltic states, Scandinavia, Poland, and the Balkans-all regions that Russia has targeted.
"Together, we can and must bring peace closer," the President added.