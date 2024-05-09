The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on granting Ukrainian citizenship to foreign volunteers

The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the first reading a draft law on granting Ukrainian citizenship to foreigners serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service or the National Guard of Ukraine.

This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada adopts in the first reading the draft law No. 9585 on the legal status of foreigners and stateless persons participating in the defense of Ukraine. There were 263 votes in favor. This is a very necessary bill. A step towards volunteers and their families has been made - Goncharenko said.

According to the draft law, legal residence on the territory of Ukraine is provided for foreigners who have extended their stay on the territory of Ukraine in accordance with the established procedure, or have a permanent or temporary residence permit on the territory of Ukraine, or have a military ID. Also, foreigners who serve or have served under contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service or the National Guard of Ukraine will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

To do so, they will need to submit a declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship. According to the draft law, family members of foreigners who have signed a contract to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service and the National Guard of Ukraine will be eligible for a temporary residence permit.

Recall

The new law on multiple citizenship is intended to regulate the issue of granting Ukrainian passports to foreigners and their family members who are directly involved in the defense of Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.