The Verkhovna Rada showed how MPs will work during air raids

Photo: t.me/yzheleznyak

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine demonstrated an alternative format for working during air raid alerts. UNN reports this, citing MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksii Honcharenko.

Details

Here is such an "additional" hall in the shelter for voting. Plus the hall where you previously saw the Conciliation Council - Zhelezniak wrote.

MP Honcharenko also showed the basement hall being considered as an alternative venue where MPs could gather for votes.

Clearly, not everyone will be able to fit in this hall. That is why chairs have also been placed outside the door in the corridor. But, to be honest, this is a strange story. Because people are trying to figure out where MPs will work when no one can figure out how the entire state will function. That is the main question - Honcharenko said.

We remind you

Due to the constant air raid alerts in the capital, the Administration of the Verkhovna Rada is working on measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of parliament. In particular, there is an idea of voting via an application, but no final decision has yet been made.

The Verkhovna Rada will continue working when an air raid alert is declared. In the event of a threat, MPs will be given 10 minutes to descend to the shelter, where the necessary infrastructure will be prepared.