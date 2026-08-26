The relevant parliamentary committee approved the Government Action Programme

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development recommended that Parliament approve the Cabinet of Ministers’ Action Programme, UNN reports.

Following consideration of the Programme of Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Ukrainian members of parliament who are members of the committee decided to recommend that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approve it - the committee’s decision says.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi noted that the programme contains specific goals and objectives, clear deadlines for their implementation, and designated responsible parties. According to him, it is a practical action plan by which the results of the Government’s work can be assessed.

We expect the programme to be considered in the plenary hall and approved by the members of parliament. Next, the Government and Parliament will work together on its implementation in the interests of Ukraine - Koretskyi added.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted the Government’s Programme of Activities to the Verkhovna Rada.