The USA may impose a new travel ban: Afghanistan and Pakistan are at risk
The Trump administration plans to introduce new entry restrictions to the USA that may affect citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan. The ban could complicate entry for thousands of Afghans who received special visas for cooperating with the USA.
The administration of President Donald Trump is preparing to introduce new entry restrictions to the United States that may affect citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan. This was reported by Al Arabiya, as conveyed by UNN.
According to information, the list of countries to which the ban will apply may be broader, but the final list has not yet been disclosed. This initiative resembles the policy of 2017 when Trump restricted travel for citizens of seven Muslim countries. After legal battles, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld this ban in 2018. His successor Joe Biden revoked it in 2021, stating that such restrictions contradict American values.
If the new directive comes into effect, it could significantly complicate entry to the U.S. for thousands of Afghans who received special immigration visas or refugee status due to their cooperation with American authorities during the war in Afghanistan. They risk becoming victims of repression by the Taliban.
Earlier, Trump signed an order to strengthen security measures regarding foreigners seeking to enter the U.S. By March 12, the agencies responsible for national security must provide a list of countries whose vetting systems are deemed inadequate and propose partial or complete travel bans.
According to sources, Afghanistan will be among the countries for which a complete ban will be introduced, and Pakistan will also be included in the list recommended for restrictions. Despite the fact that Afghan refugees and holders of special visas undergo strict vetting, the State Department is trying to secure exemptions for them from the new restrictions, but the likelihood of a positive decision remains low.
It was previously reported that the office of the Coordinator for Afghan Refugee Resettlement is to develop a closure plan by April. This could further complicate opportunities for Afghans seeking to leave the country after the Taliban took power in 2021.
The Taliban are currently fighting against the cells of the "Islamic State" in the region, while Pakistan faces threats from Islamist groups. The travel restrictions imposed by Trump are part of his broader immigration policy, which he has consistently implemented during his second term.
According to DHS, over 20,000 illegal migrants were arrested in the U.S. during the first month of Trump's presidency in 2025. The administration is also considering new measures to expedite deportations.
