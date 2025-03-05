The USA has effectively disconnected HIMARS for Ukraine, halting the exchange of intelligence data
Kyiv • UNN
The USA has severed a key intelligence line for Ukraine, stopping the transfer of data for targeting HIMARS. The decision took effect at 2:00 PM Kyiv time after the Trump administration froze military aid.
This was reported by The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll on social media X, as reported by UNN.
Details
At 14:00 Kyiv time, America cut off a key intelligence line for notifications. Prior to this: targeting data for HIMARS. Ukraine is also not receiving real-time information about long-range strikes.
He noted that "Trump wanted thanks".
We will write it on the graves of fallen Ukrainians
Recall
The USA has frozen the provision of intelligence data to Ukraine following the Trump administration's decision to suspend military aid. Three officials confirmed the freezing of intelligence channels between Washington and Kyiv.
Washington prohibited the United Kingdom from sharing with Ukraine US military intelligence data.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the pause in supplying weapons and intelligence data to Ukraine.