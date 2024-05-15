The US will review relations with Georgia after the law on foreign agents comes into force

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82882 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107696 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150522 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154526 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250720 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41329 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33369 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65579 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33867 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59773 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250720 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212158 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237899 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224677 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82882 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59756 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65560 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113876 views
The US will review relations with Georgia after the law on foreign agents comes into force

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25873 views

The US threatens to fundamentally revise bilateral relations with Georgia if the controversial law on foreign agents goes into effect despite protests and a presidential veto.

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said during a briefing that Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili should veto the law on foreign agents. If the law does come into force, the United States will be forced to fundamentally revise bilateral relations with Georgia, the press secretary said, UNN reports .

Details

We expect the president to visit it. We will see what the Georgian parliament will do. If the draft law passes, it will force us to fundamentally reconsider our relations with Georgia

Jean-Pierre noted.

Addendum Addendum

Today, on May 14, the Georgian parliament passed amendments to the law on foreign agents in the third reading by a majority vote at a plenary session. Prior to this, mass protests took place throughout Georgia. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili promised to veto the law. However, the president's veto can be overridden: it requires a majority vote in parliament.

Since the end of April, when the amendments were reintroduced to the parliament, mass protests have been held across Georgia. On May 11, 50,000 people marched against the amendments to the law on foreign agents in Georgia. Representatives of the European Commission said that the law on foreign agents would be an obstacle for Georgia on its way to the European Union.

In Tbilisi, detentions began near the parliament building. Georgian Interior Ministry says the rally allegedly "turned violent"14.05.24, 16:58 • 17807 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
white-houseWhite House
european-unionEuropean Union
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
united-statesUnited States
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising